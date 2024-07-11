Massy Stores launches self-checkout service

Massy Stores Guyana has launched its self-checkout service at Massy Stores Mega. This system is designed to enhance customers’ shopping experience by making it easier, seamless, and more efficient.

On Wednesday, the company said that the self-checkout system is specifically tailored for customers with 10 items or less, providing a quick and convenient way to complete their purchases.

“This initiative is part of Massy Stores’ ongoing ‘One Size Does Not Fit All’ campaign, where customers are offered more control and flexibility while shopping.

Three self-checkout units have been installed at the Turkeyen location at the MovieTowne complex. Customers can make payments using any Visa or MasterCard. Additionally, customers can still scan their Massy Card and receive the usual benefits,” the company said in a release.

Store Manager, Simone Savory said, “this initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions prioritising customer convenience and satisfaction.”

She encouraged customers to utilise the service, adding that in the initial stage, dedicated attendants will be available to assist customers as needed, ensuring a smooth and efficient checkout process.

Following the implementation at Massy Stores Mega, Massy Stores Guyana plans to expand the self-checkout service to other locations across Guyana soon. This expansion will allow more customers to benefit from the convenience and efficiency of self-checkout technology.

