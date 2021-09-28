Massy opens new $138M outlet at Vreed-en-Hoop

Massy Stores Guyana today opened their second mini-supermarket at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD) in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) – an investment of $138M as it seeks to expand its services and products across the country.

The new outlet will offer similar services as the larger stores but in smaller and more a convenient manner, according to Branch Manager Shivdatt Tiwari.

“Our mini-supermarket the second of its kind in Guyana and it will be offering the same services in smaller space as compared to its larger counterpart in Turkeyen and Providence,” he pointed out.

The store will offer prepared meals from the Massy bakeries, high-quality fresh produce, chilled and frozen products, meat and seafoods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, over-the-counter drugs, a variety of local and foreign products, and general merchandises.

There will also be bill payment and money transfer services.

“We would like to make this location the hub for your monthly shopping, where customers can enjoy everyday offerings, whether discounts, promotions give away, etc.,” Tiwari said.

“We are truly excited about opening our doors in Vreed-en-Hoop, where customers can experience the same feelings as the other Massy Stores, and I assure you that the values which we uphold will not change. We will continue to maintain our standards of quality, delivery of exceptional service and an assortment which can only be found at Massy Stores,” Tiwari added.

Also in the works for Massy Guyana is the establishment of an efficient online shopping system – similar to Amazon – where customers’ needs can be met virtually.

“We are looking at an online website, an Amazon effect website similar to that, where customers can place orders for home delivery services and curb side pickup,” Tiwari explained.

Meanwhile the General Manager of Massy Stores Guyana Robert Singh, noted since the Covid-19 pandemic, Massy has taken steps to ensure proper customer safety and he noted that the situation is no different at this new location.

“Throughout the Covid pandemic, our stores have invested and implemented a number of protocols which ensure that safety is our number one priority,” he posited.

Massy’s first mini-supermarket was opened in May at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (EBD). Its larger locations are at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Turkeyen in the MovieTowne compound.