Massy opens mini-supermarket at Montrose

Massy Stores Guyana today launched its first ever “Massy Stores Mini Supermarket” at their D3 Starlight Square Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) location.

This is now the third location of the Massy Stores branch with the other two locations at Providence, East Bank Demerara and Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

The Mini Supermarket will be a “convenience type” store occupying less retail space than its larger counterparts. The new location offers a curated assortment of essential items such as prepared meals, fresh produce, frozen foods, meats, alcohols, and household items.

Addressing the small gathering during the simple launching ceremony today, Massy General Manager Robert Singh explained that the Mini Supermarket is designed for customers who want to shop for smaller amount of goods as it provides easy and quick access.

Massy Group Executive Christen Bobb-Semple said “Our lifestyles are becoming more hectic and fast paced and convenience is now, more than ever, of great importance to shoppers… This new format caters for those convenience shoppers with smaller baskets.”

“While we are offering a new format in a smaller retail space, it is important to note that the values which we uphold will not change. We will continue to maintain our standards of quality, delivery of exceptional and an assortment which can only be found at Massy Stores,” he noted.

Massy Mini Supermarket will also be an additional location where customers can earn and redeem Massy Points when they swipe their Massy Card. The Massy Card is a major benefit to customers who can use their points to pay for groceries. Customers can sign up for a Massy Card by visiting massycard.com