Massy Motors opens at Sparta, Essequibo Coast

The Massy Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in the Caribbean, on Friday opened a branch of Massy Motors at Sparta, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The decision to reopen Massy Motors at this location comes as a way to connect customers with easier access to the wide range of services offered by the company.

During the opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rohit Coonjah said that the reopening of the store is in keeping with the group’s commitment to provide Guyanese with unique dealership-friendly options. He explained that the store will serve as an accessible and affordable medium of marketing for all Guyanese, especially those on the Essequibo Coast.

“The new Massy Motors is specifically equipped to provide dealership solutions for our partners on the Coast,” Said Coonjah