Massive marijuana haul unearthed in Berbice vehicle bust

A 29-year-old Blairmont, West Bank Berbice resident is now being processed for court on Monday after he was found with a large quantity of cannabis in his possession on Friday evening.

The accused was reportedly traveling in a black Fielder Wagon in the vicinity of D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice when he was intercepted by police during a “mass patrol” and the vehicle was searched.

INews understands that in excess of 36kgs of cannabis were found in the motor vehicle.

The incident occurred at about 19:10h.

Investigations are ongoing.