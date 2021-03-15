Mason stabbed to death during row over bicycle

Two days after a mason was stabbed and injured by another man at ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The dead man was identified as 23-year-old Daniel Bourtrin of Lot 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown. He was reported injured on March 13, 2021 at about 8:30h.

Based on reports received, on March 13 last, the now dead man was at the suspect’s house when an argument erupted between them over a bicycle that Bourtrin had borrowed sometime back in 2020. That bicycle was reportedly stolen after the young mason had borrowed it.

However, the argument escalated into a scuffle during which the suspect armed himself with a knife and the now dead man with a cutlass.

Upon realizing what was happening, the suspect’s parents intervened and ordered both young men to leave the premises.

The police stated that Bourtrin waiting for some time and as he was about to enter a taxi, he was attacked by the suspect who stabbed him several times to his left side chest.

He reportedly attempted to escape the attack but collapsed onto the roadway.

The injured man was picked up and taken to the hospital where he was treated and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He remained there until his demise on March 15 at about 2:50h.

His body was taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. Up to press time, the police are yet to arrest the suspect whose sister and the now dead man had a relationship.