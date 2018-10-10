Mason facing break-and-entry charge granted bail

Sean Isaacs, 25, made his appearance before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he faced a break-and-entry charge.

The allegation made out against Isaacs, a mason my profession, stated that between October 5 and 7, 2018, at lot 15 Tucville, Georgetown he broke-and-entered the dwelling house of Isiah Booker and stole several valuable items including an HP Laptop, two power Amplifiers, a tape deck and a gold chain, a total cost of $305,000.

Isaacs who was unrepresented pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him.

Police Prosecutor Thornhill made no objections to bail being granted and Magistrate Azore after summing up the matter granted him $75,000 bail and adjourned his matter until November 14, 2018, when his matter will continue.