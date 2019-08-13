Mason charged for the murder of taxi driver at Mocha

A 48-year-old man was Tuesday morning charged for the murder of a taxi driver at Mocha Arcadia on August 6, 2019.

Kwayana Fernandes, a mason, of Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was not required to plea to the indictable offence when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Fernandes was remanded to prison until August 27.

The body of taxi driver, Owayne Lynch, was found in a pool of blood at Cemetery Road, Mocha – hours after he was hired to pick up some passengers from Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Reports are that Lynch was plying his trade at around 20:31hrs, when the taxi service dispatcher sent him to an area in Sophia to pick up a passenger, who was reportedly heading for Mocha.

It was reported that at around 21:45hrs, the taxi driver and the passenger got into an argument over the payment and the passenger pulled out an ice pick from his pocket and dealt him several stabs about his body.

Lynch was later seen lying motionless on Cemetery Road, Mocha. His body bore multiple wounds and an ice pick was found near the scene.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Lynch, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, was employed at Swift Cabs, located at Dennis Street, Sophia.