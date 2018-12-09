Mason charged for stealing friend’s phone

A 21-year-old mason of Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, who is accused of stealing his friend’s phone was released on bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Isiah Daniels denied that on December 6, 2018, at King Street, Georgetown, he stole a Samsung cellphone valued $48,000; property of Jamal Barker.

The prosecution is contending that Daniels asked to Virtual Complainant to borrow his phone to make a call but when he was given the device, he allegedly ran away with it.

After the Chief Magistrate read the charge to the defendant she told him “you’re a young man and you should not be stealing anybody’s phone, I do not want to jail you.”

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objections to bail, adding that although the phone was not recovered, the defendant has until the next court date to either fully reimburse the Virtual Complainant or pay at least half of the phone’s value; that is, $48,000.

The Chief Magistrate while granting Daniels bail told him “don’t let this happen again”. He was released on $2000 bail. The case will continue later this month.