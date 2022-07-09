Masked men attack, stabbed 19-Y-O mechanic

A 19-year-old male is currently hospitalised with stabbed wounds after he was attacked by two masked men.

The incident occurred at about 00:35h somewhere between Lodge Housing Scheme and Meadow Brook Drive, Georgetown.

Injured is Nichlous Niles Greeves, a Mechanic of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt.

According to police reports, Greeves was in the company of three friends and they were walking from Meadow Brook Drive. However, as they approached Lodge Housing Scheme, the teenager stopped to urinate while his friends proceeded ahead of him.

At that time, the two perpetrators approached him from behind. They had a scuffle and one of the perpetrators, who was armed with a pair of scissors, dealt Greeves two stabs – one to his face and one under his arm.

The teenager then raised an alarm and his friends came to his rescue. The two perpetrators managed to escape in an unknown direction on foot.

The injured lad was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient in the Male Ward. His condition is regarded as stable.

investigation in progress.