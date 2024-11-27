Mashramani 2025 poised to be bigger, better and electrifying

Mashramani 2025, which was officially launched on Tuesday, is expected to be the largest and most electrifying Mash in Guyana’s history, highlighting Guyana’s diverse cultural heritage.

This was emphasised by Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. during a press conference at the ministry’s head office on Main Street, Georgetown.

Some of the main events, which will make the celebration better for Mash 2025, include Calypso Monarch, Soca Monarch, Dancehall Monarch, Splashramani, Masharama, Republic Flag Raising, Chutney Monarch, Costume and Float Parade and Panorama Steel Band Competition.

Themed ‘Expressing our culture and creativity as One Guyana’, Mash 2025 will be held from February 14-24.

Minister Ramson announced, “Equally important, we started the preparations with the designers for the float parade. We had a meeting with them about two weeks ago. We were able to secure the funding for them as well so that they could go to the various ministries with their proposals…So that is early preparations for the float parade, which is the first time it is being done in this country.”

According to Minister Ramson, this undertaking will help the designers with their Mash 2025 preparations, including securing their contracts from the various ministries and procuring supplies.

“That is a change that we have made…We believe that this is going to be our biggest Mash ever…There are lots of people who are looking forward to that information in Guyana and outside of Guyana. We wanted to release this now so that they could start preparing and booking their flights too,” the minister pointed out.

Additionally, Director of National Events at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Andrew Tyndall said that for the first time, a major Mashramani competition, Calypso Monarch, will be held in Moruca, Region One.

Like this year, Tyndall said that the ministry will host multiple pop-up concerts in Regions Two, Three and Five.

“We want to give those persons who take part in the competitions an opportunity to put their music out there. We also want as many as communities as possible to feel that they are included in the Mash celebrations,” he said.

Tyndall explained that more events will be added to the calendar which will be published at a later date.

According to Tyndall, more events will be added to the calendar, which will be released later.

Persons will be able to access the links to register for all the song competitions from December 2 on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The deadline for submission for all the song competitions is no later than December 31. Guyana’s reigning Soca Monarch King, Carlvin Burnett and 2024 Calypso Monarch, Osei Clarke ‘O.K.C The Artiste’ Clarke, also spoke at the event. (DPI)

--- ---