Mashabo man stabbed to death over $15,000

A 26-year-old chainsaw operator of Mashabo Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast was this afternoon stabbed to death during an argument with a fellow villager over $15,000.

Dead is Rayandra Abrams also known as “Bruce”, who had reportedly borrowed the money from the suspect about a month ago.

Reports are that the victim and suspect were having an argument about the money owed when Abrams was stabbed to his neck.

According to a resident, he was walking along the Mashabo Access Road when he observed the victim and the suspect arguing. The resident said he observed the suspect holding a knife in his hand and that the suspect was threatening to kill Abrams.

The resident related to investigators that he briefly intervened, and advised Abrams to walk away and head home but Abrams insisted upon staying.

As such, the passerby left the duo arguing and started to walk away, but when he was about 120ft away, he heard screams.

Upon looking up, the resident said he saw Abrams holding onto his neck. The resident said he turned back and rushed towards the duo where he observed that the victim was bleeding. The suspect, the resident said, then hopped onto a motorbike and drove away.

The victim reportedly bled the death at the scene.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to locate the suspect.

