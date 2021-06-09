“Markey” remanded for gunning down man during Camp Street robbery

Allistair Naughton called “Foots” or “Markey” was today remanded for the murder a 40-year-old maintenance and baggage handler of a local airline during the furtherance of a robbery at Camp Street, Georgetown.

On May 28, Ronald Omar Smith, who worked with Trans Guyana Airways, was shot dead by motorcycle bandits and robbed of $437,000 in cash.

Naughton appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where he was not required to plead. The case has been adjourned to July 6.

Reports indicated that Smith had made several stops via car conducting business in and out of the city, in the company of a miner.

Smith had made a sale of gold and placed the cash he received in a haversack and went to visit his girlfriend.

Reports are that the couple was standing in front of the Impeccable Beauty Salon, which is located on the western half of Camp Street, between Church and Quamina Streets, when Naughton and another suspect approached smith on XR motorcycle.

Naughton, who was the pillion rider, dismounted and discharge two rounds at Smith who fell to the ground. The bandit then snatched Smith’s haversack containing cash, after which he and his accomplice made good their escape north on Camp Street.

The injured man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.