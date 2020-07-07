Marketing Executive robbed at knife-point in front of parents’ home

A marketing executive was on Monday afternoon robbed by two knife-wielding bandits at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Based on information received, Jennifer Cipriani had just returned from the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) and stopped by her parents, who live in Agricola.

Inews understands that as she was in front of the yard, two males – one armed with a knife – walked up and demanded her purse. She refused but the perpetrators showed no mercy and quickly sliced her bag from her shoulder before making good their escape on foot. The bandits carted off with a Samsung J7 pro, her ID card, her bank card, driver’s license, and $20,000.

An investigation has since been launched.