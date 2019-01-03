Market vendor charged with shopkeeper’s murder remanded

Natton Anthony Stoute of Helena, Number Two, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was on Thursday remanded to prison for the capital offence of murder committed on Bibi Shaneeza Bhola.

Stoute appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plead to the indictable offence which took place on February 26 at Rock Creek, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The charge was read by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan who remanded the man to prison until January 17. He will make his next court appearance in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

According to police facts, Stoute, is one of two men, who were last seen at the woman’s shop at Rock Creek.

Stoute and another are believed to have left the area after robbing and stabbing the woman to death.

Bhola, 35, of Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara was found dead in her shop at Rock Creek, Cuyuni River.

Based on reports, at about 02:30h on the day in question, a relative left the premises after the woman closed the business place.

Investigations revealed that the relative went back to the woman’s shop later in the morning where he recognised that the door was locked from the outside and thought that something was amiss.

The relative upon gaining entry into the house; saw the woman’s motionless body. Her abdomen bore a stab wound. When checks were made for the two tenants, there were no signs of them and their belongings. It is believed that the men carted off cash, jewellery and other valuable items.

The woman operated the shop while her husband worked in a mining camp. Her husband was not around at the time of the incident, but was later contacted. The woman leaves to mourn her husband and two children.