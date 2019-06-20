Marijuana farm at Ituni destroyed

According to information from the police, the exercise was conducted between 06:30hrs and 11:20hrs following the discovery of the marijuana farm which measured approximately three acres.

Approximately 8,000 cannabis plants were found, equivalent to 13.5 kilograms. The plants ranged from two 2 to 5 feet in height. Additionally, 30 pounds of dried cannabis plants and an abandoned camp were discovered. The marijuana plants and camp were destroyed by fire and the grid location was recorded.

No arrests have since been made in relation to the discovery. Investigations are in progress.