Marcus Bisram set free of murder charge

Murder Accused, Marcus Bisram who was recently extradited from the United States to Guyana was moments ago acquitted of the capital offence of murder, by Magistrate Renita Singh after she upheld a no case submission.

Bisram was on trial before the Whim Magistrate’s Court. Both the defence and prosecution were involved in a series of legal arguments during the murder trial which was initially brought before Senior Magistrate Alex Moor at the Springslands Court.

The prosecution had contended that it has the right to call witnesses to take the stand to give evidence during the preliminary inquiry while the defence had contended that since a paper committal was made, the prosecution should not be given the “luxury” of calling witnesses.

Marcus Bisram was represented attorneys at law Dexter Todd, Sanjeev Datadin and Glen Hanoman.

Bisram is accused of ordering the death of Fayaz Narinedatt, a carpenter of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, on November 30, 2016.

His death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who objected to the advances.

Bisram was initially charged here in absentia, while five others: Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob have also been committed to stand trial for the murder.