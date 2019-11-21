Marcus Bisram remanded for murder of carpenter

After being deported to Guyana late last night, Guyanese murder accused Marcus Bisram made his court appearance today, where he was charged with the 2016 murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Bisram was wanted by local police for the murder of a Narinedatt, a carpenter.

Narinedatt was beaten and ran over with a motorcar at the alleged orders of Bisram, after the carpenter declined sexual advances that were made by the overseas-based Guyanese.

The body of 27-year-old Narinedatt was later found on the Number 70 Village Public Road on the Corentyne.

It is believed that five henchmen – Radesh Motie, Diadatt Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, Orlando Dickie and Niran Yacoob – were instructed by Bisram to dump the body and make his death seem as a result of vehicular accident. While two of the men had confessed to the killing, Bisram’s mother and sister were accused of offering bribes to dissolve the case.

The Guyana Police Force came in for unprecedented criticism after several Police Officers in Berbice were implicated in a plot to cover up the murder. All of the accused have since been committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder after a Berbice Magistrate found that a prima facie case has been made out against them.

On March 7 of 2017, a warrant was issued for Bisram by the judicial system in Guyana and since then, he has been fighting his extradition.

Last year, he lost his extradition case; however, he filed an appeal, which was also lost.

During his court appearance today, Bisram was not required to plead to the charge. He was remanded to prison.