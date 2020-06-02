Marcus Bisram freed after Judge quashed DPP committal order

Murder-accused, Marcus Bisram, walked a free man this afternoon after High Court Judge Simone Morris-Ramlall ruled that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) acted in contravention of the law when she ordered Magistrate Renita Singh to commit him to stand trial for the murder of carpenter Fayaz Narinedatt.

DPP Shalimar Hack, back in March, directed Magistrate Singh of the Whim Magistrate’s Court to re-open Bisram’s case and commit him to stand trial after she upheld the defense’s no-case submission.

Bisram’s lawyer Sanjeev Datadin challenged this in the High Court and argued that DPP Hack acted in contravention of the statutes when she ordered the Magistrate without reviewing the depositions.

Datadin also asked Judge Morris-Ramlall to quash the orders of the DPP, which was granted on Monday.

Owing to the COVID-19 protocols, Bisram was released from the Camp Street Prison early this afternoon.

He is accused of ordering the murder of Narinedatt, who was killed between October 31 and November 1, 2016.

Bisram was implicated in the murder, and was extradited from the United States, after which he was charged.