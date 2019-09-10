March 2020 elections date out the window – Jagdeo

Following an “encouraging” meeting with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said the March 2020 timeline that was originally being considered by the commission is out the window.

“That is out; very out of the window now. We don’t need to debate that. That March is totally out the way. We’re looking for elections before the end of the year,” Jagdeo told reporters after the more than an hour meeting at GECOM this afternoon.

He was accompanied by former Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira and Members of Parliament Anil Nandlall, Juan Edghill, Zulfikar Mustapha and Joseph Hamilton.

Jagdeo told media operatives that he reminded GECOM of its responsibility to hold elections as well as go through the various processes that the commission is considering. He noted that it was pointed out that there is a much simpler way of adding new registrants to the NRR.

“We said they should make a decision to start the process by extracting PLE from the NRR and move to Claims and Objections. We believe elections can be held long before the end of the year and we made a case for that,” he stated.

According to the Opposition Leader, there were some encouraging signs and statements made during the meeting and they are now awaiting the deliberations by elections commission.

“The Chairperson said some encouraging words at the end of the meeting… encouraging words because it has an outside limit to this whole ordeal that we’re going through,” Jagdeo related.