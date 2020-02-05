MARAD to restrict entry of ship crews from China

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) will be denying entry to crews from ships with recent travel history in Hubei or those that hold a People’s Republic of China passport, as cases of the recently-discovered coronavirus continues to cross international borders.

According to MARAD, all international vessels coming into the Georgetown and Berbice ports will be required to provide documentation of the crew list and nationality, and their last port of call.

Additionally, the crew members from these vessels who are unwell, experiencing respiratory symptoms or those associated with the fever should inform the master of the ship in order to seek immediate medical attention.

The Maritime Department has clearly outlined that vessels refusing to comply with these instructions may be denied entry into Guyana’s waters. Meanwhile, assurances were made that the situation will be monitored to implement additional measures if necessary.

“Crew with recent travel history in Hubei or with People’s Republic of China passports will not be allowed entry into Guyana,” MARAD stated.