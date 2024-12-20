MARAD suspends boat captain, bowman for overcharging passengers

See full statement from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD):

Water taxi operator overcharging passengers on the Georgetown – Vreed- en-Hoop Service

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) is aware of a video circulating on social media showing a boat operator plying the Georgetown to Vreed-en-Hoop route, verbally abusing passengers and illegally demanding fares above the approved level of $100.

MARAD strongly condemns such behaviour and wishes to inform the public that the Captain and the Bowman of the vessel in question have since been suspended indefinitely.

Passengers are reminded that the water taxi fare between Georgetown and Vreed-en- Hoop remains at One Hundred Dollars ($100), regardless of the time of the day.

Any boat operator not adhering to the approved fare structure should be reported immediately to MARAD.

--- ---