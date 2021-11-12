Many investment opportunities in Guyana – President tells Qatar team

President Dr Irfaan Ali, along with a high-level government team and several private sector heads, met with two executives from the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) -Mr Abdulhadi F A Al-Hajri and Mr Dany Farah Nakhoul Thursday afternoon at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Ali told the gathering that the meeting was critical and can open up many opportunities for cooperation between the government, the local private sector and QIA.

He highlighted his government’s desire to make Guyana the hub for agriculture and food security within the region and further afield, while pointing to the numerous opportunities in other sectors that will promote the overall growth and development of Guyana.

The high-level government team featured Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh; Minister of Agriculture, Zukfikar Mustapha; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, Mr Rafeek Khan; President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Timothy Tucker; President of the Private Sector Commission, Mr. Paul Cheong; President of the Aircraft Owners Association, Mr. Gerald Gouveia and President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber, Mr. Manniram Prashad were the private sector representatives.