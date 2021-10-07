Man’s $5M car disappears whilst he was collecting food at Kitty

A white Volkswagen SUV with registration number PYY 7703 went missing after the driver parked the vehicle outside of a Chinese restaurant to venture inside to collect food.

The incident occurred at around 21:00hrs on Wednesday at Alexander Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Police said a 27-year-old businessman parked the $5M motor vehicle on the western side of Alexander Street, leaving the key in the ignition.

He then went into the restaurant to collect a food. Upon his return, he discovered that the vehicle was missing.

He made checks in the surrounding area for the vehicle but it was not located.

Several land transports, copies of agreement of sale, and other important documents were in the vehicle.