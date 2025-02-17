Manickchand criticises Norton’s plans to apply conditions to ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand has strongly criticised the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton’s recent comments in which he highlighted that if the coalition, under his leadership, wins the general and regional elections in 2025, his government would make sure that the ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant is linked to attendance.

“I want you to hear that. If they were to come back into office, they would have conditions before you receive the grant. Now, what are the criteria for your children currently to receive this grant? It is that they’re on the register, attending school and that their names are submitted,” she said during a live broadcast on her Facebook page on Friday.

According to a news release by the Department of Information (DPI), the Education Minister underlined that every teacher from every school has to submit the children’s names from the registers, and the information has to be verified by the headteacher, the regional education officer and then the Central Ministry.

She disclosed that the verification process for the grant has already started for both public and private schools.

“Now the APNU/AFC (A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change) is telling you very clearly that they will attach conditions to this grant. If you don’t come to school, if you’re sick, they’re not giving you the grant. They have no sympathy,” she pointed out.

She reminded that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government honoured its commitment and reintroduced the ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant in 2020, which has consistently increased every year.

This initiative was introduced by the PPP/C Government in 2014, and was callously discontinued by the previous Government in 2015.

The grant saw every child receiving some $19,000 in 2021, an increase from the $10,000 per child.

It was further increased to $25,000, $35,000 and then $40,000, coupled with the $5,000 for uniform and school supplies in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

In 2025, nearly $11 billion will be directly injected into the pockets of parents through the distribution of the $50,000 ‘Because We Care’ Cash Grant and the $5,000 uniform voucher.

Some 205,000 children are set to benefit from this grant.

“They took away the cash grant from you and your children and they said instead they would replace it with the 5B programme – Buses, boats, boots, bicycles and breakfast,” she pointed out.

She emphasised that 205,000 children nationwide were served by 34 buses during the previous administration’s five-year tenure.

She went on to say that this stands in sharp contrast to the more than 58 buses that the PPP/C Administration has provided for the nation’s children over the last five years.

“In five years the APNU/AFC gave 29 boats to the children of this country as transportation on this 5B programme. The PPP/C has given more than 94 boats across this country,” Minister Manickchand highlighted.

She also criticised the APNU/AFC for failing to provide breakfast to every child on the Essequibo Coast, East Bank as well as Regions One, Seven, Eight, Nine, and Ten.

The Government is now ensuring that breakfast is provided to children in Grades Three through Six. Primary school students in the hinterland are provided with breakfast and a hot dinner.

All the nursery-aged and Grades One and Two children are provided with juice and biscuits, while a hot meal is provided to secondary students at the dormitories.

Minister Manickchand also addressed several offensive comments made by Norton about people not utilising the grant for its intended purpose.

“He is quoted as saying people are using the grant to fix their hair and nails, and he’s really speaking to the women of this country,” she noted.

According to her, these remarks are offensive, untrue, and an insult to the women and mothers in Guyana, many of whom are single parents who work hard and make sacrifices every day to provide for their children, to ensure they are thriving and excelling.

Retention rates at schools are higher, with more people taking advantage of educational opportunities through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN), the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), and the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme.

“And so, Aubrey Norton, you don’t know the women of this country. So, to suggest that women will use money and mismanage money and not look after their children with the money, means you have no regard for the sacrifices people have made. The women I know have spent this money to improve their homes in different ways so that their children can benefit. They have spent this money on devices. They have banked this money, although it’s money that they can use on other things immediately,” she explained.

The Education Minister highlighted that the PPP/C Government has complete trust in the women in the country to utilise the grant prudently for their children, assuring them the Government will continue to provide the necessary support to elevate their livelihoods.

“With us, you will always have this grant. We’ve promised that and you’ve seen us delivering it. We know what you want for your children and that’s why you see us presenting different opportunities for you to get that for your children. To Aubrey Norton, PNC/R, APNU/AFC, you have to apologise to the women of this country for that very, very inaccurate, fallacious statement that does not represent the reality on the ground,” Minister Manickchand chided.

