Manhunt launched for ex-soldier in murder of Berbice woman

A manhunt has been launched for Sadesh Appaddu also known as “Vishal”, for the murder of his wife Romona Lall whose body was discovered in a room at the Sunset Hotel in Georgetown on Sunday.

From the information received, Appaddu, a former member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and a prison officer, was identified as the man with whom the now dead woman checked into the hotel.

Police sources confirmed that the wanted man was seen leaving the hotel on Saturday evening about one hour after the couple checked in.

The hotel’s proprietor had told the Police that Lall and an identifiable male companion went into the hotel at around 17:55h on Saturday and booked a room. They were then given the keys to the room, which is situated on the first floor, and they were expected to book out at 12:00h on Sunday.

However, at 20:07h on Saturday, the male exited the room alone and left the hotel.

The receptionist on duty at midday observed that the victim did not check out of Room 4, and as such, she decided to make checks.

She told investigators that she knocked on the door and called out but got no answer. She then took another key, opened the room door, and saw the victim lying motionlessly on the floor, naked. She immediately informed the owner of the hotel and the Police were summoned to the scene.

Police say two broken glass bottles were found on the floor next to the woman’s body. What appeared to be bloodstains were seen on the bed and walls of the room. Moreover, one stab wound was seen to the woman’s left side of the chest and the head and shards of one of the broken bottles were seen in the wound.

There were also abrasions to the lower abdomen and three stab wounds to her back.

When this publication visited the dead woman’s home on Monday, the couple’s house was well secured with no one in sight. Neighbours stated the woman moved out of the house more than a week ago with her two children.

In another section of the media, it was revealed that the woman had gone to her relatives in Essequibo in a bid to escape the abusive relationship she shared with the suspect. Upon learning that his wife as in the Cinderella County, he went to beg for her to return home.

The couple reportedly left Essequibo on Saturday for Berbice. It is believed that after they arrived in Georgetown, they decided to stay at the hotel and would have travelled up to Berbice on Sunday.

It remains a mystery as to what happened in the hotel room.

Meanwhile, neighbours stated that the suspect was last seen on Friday last.

According to one neighbour, the taxi driver visited her last Monday to inquire if she had any information about his wife. The taxi driver claimed that he came home and discovered that his wife had packed up and left. When contacted on Tuesday evening, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum posited that investigations are ongoing while confirming that the Police are on the hunt for a person of interest.

