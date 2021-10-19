Manhunt launched after Govt Plaza explosion in TT

[LOOP] The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is currently investigating an explosion at Government Plaza, Port-of-Spain earlier today.

Officers of the Special Branch and Central Police Station conducted investigations at the Government Plaza and the Office of the Attorney General with regards to reports of an explosion that was heard at the Government Plaza Building.

Reports from the investigative team revealed a device that appears to be some modified firecrackers. The only confirmed damage that occurred was to the dustbin, in which the device was placed.

Traffic was diverted onto Richmond and Queen Jenelle Commissiong Streets, Port-of-Spain, while investigations were being conducted.

Also, the report of a crack in the glass at the Attorney General’s Building has not revealed any link to today’s occurrences.

Investigations are continuing into these occurrences.