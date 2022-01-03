Manhattan men charged with fatal stabbing of Guyanese

Twenty-two-year-old Raymond Kenner and Alexander Stephens, 31, both of Manhattan, New York were on Thursday charged for the fatal stabbing of a Guyanese man two weeks ago in Queens, New York.

Kenner had blood on his clothing and a folding knife in his pocket when he was arrested in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Andrew Cunje, in Hollis, Queens.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a news release that video surveillance implicated Kenner in the Dec 21 killing of the Guyanese man. In addition, Stephens was also wearing bloodstained boots when he was arrested. The two men were also arraigned for the murder of 29-year-old Benjamin Vasquez, in Jamaica, Queens.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge including second-degree murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

It was reported, Cunje, formerly of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was attacked by two robbers on 197th Street and Carpenter Avenue in Hollis. Based on reports, Cunje was left lying on the street a few hundred feet away from him home.

However, homicide detectives related that the two suspects wore black hooded sweaters and black jackets and, in a video, released by the New York Police, the pair was walking side by side along a sidewalk, both with their hands in their pockets, prior to launching the attack.

After reviewing surveillance footage, busted the prime suspect, Kenner at a hotel that houses homeless people who have just been released from prison. He was arrested at the shelter along with his accomplice, Stephens.

Jai Cunje, brother of the dead man reportedly told news entities that the suspects “deserved it”. “They deserve to suffer the way we did as a family. They shouldn’t be allowed to be on the streets ever,” the grieving brother stated.

“He was literally the sweetest kid,” another sibling, Adrian Cunje added. “He was a softie, he wouldn’t raise his hands to fight anyone. He was probably scared, frozen with fear,” Adrian added.