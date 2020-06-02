Mandela’s ‘Elders Group’ says legitimate Gov’t must be sworn-in based on recount results

The Elders, a dedicated group of respected international leaders, today, said it continues to view the situation in Guyana with concern, especially as it relates to the recent barring of the Washington-based Carter Center to oversee the national recount of ballots cast in the Match 2 polls.

In a brief statement on twitter, the Group, said: “the will of the people must be respected through the swearing in of a legitimate Government based on the recount’s results”.

The caretaker APNU/AFC Government, for the third time, denied the approval for the return of the Carter Center, which was accredited to observe the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

The Elders are an independent group of global leaders working together for peace, justice and human rights.

Working both publicly and through private diplomacy, the Group, formed by the former South African President Nelson Mandella, engages with global leaders and civil society at all levels to resolve conflict and address its root causes, to challenge injustice, and to promote ethical leadership and good governance.