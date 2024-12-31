Management changes imminent at GuySuCo – Mustapha

Amid a year of challenges for the sugar sector, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) produced just over 47,000 tonnes of sugar and according to Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, several management changes at various sugar estates are imminent.Travel guide

During his year-end press conference on Monday, Mustapha revealed that sugar production numbers from January to December 2024, was 47,123 tonnes while the target was 63,276. This constituted an almost 21 per cent shortfall of the target and according to Mustapha, he is very much dissatisfied with GuySuCo’s production performance for 2024.

“In sugar, we are very dissatisfied with the way in which GuySuCo has been performing. I want to reiterate what the President said a few days back in an interview. He said that he has already read the riot act to the management of GuySuCo. He also said he let them know that we are very dissatisfied with the performance, notwithstanding the difficulties they faced over the last year.”

“We know there was a serious drought issue that affected the growth of cane. But he has made it clear that if the target for 2025 first crop and second crop is not met, then he will take drastic action to deal with GuySuCo,” the Minister explained.

And indeed, Mustapha revealed that a number of management changes will be made at the various estates of GuySuCo, though Mustapha explained that these changes were initiated within GuySuCo itself.

“In the new year you’ll see some changes in the management of GuySuCo at various estates. They’re already contemplating to move managers. Some managers will come out of the system. So, they themselves, without our intervention to move anybody, have looked to assign people in areas where they can perform better,” Mustapha added.

According to Mustapha, the aim is to reduce the cost of production, increase efficiency and get GuySuCo to a target of no less than 100,000 tonnes of sugar for 2025. To help achieve this goal, a number of technical experts from Cuba and India have been brought in. Additionally, planting methods and cane varieties are being changed and investments are being made in mechanisation.

"We have a set of technical experts from India and Cuba, working along with GuySuCo. We have also seen that the mechanisation programme for Guyana has been intensified. That's the way we can increase production, because we have seen also the manual way of production will not enhance productivity. So, to date, GuySuCo mechanisation programme with land conversion. We have achieved 40 per cent already," it was further explained.

These experts, Mustapha explained, have their specialisations in areas such as mechanical and electrical engineering and agronomy. Recommendations have also been made by these experts, including for billet harvesting and increased energy efficiency at the factories.

“And they told me that to increase production and reach the target for the new year, they have developed a set of strategies to increase the tonnes of cane per hectare by adopting double row planting, high density planting techniques that increase land utilisation while reducing the impact of weed,” Mustapha related.

He also noted that the strategy envisions shifting from manual and semi-mechanised planting, to more extensive mechanised approaches that would allow fertiliser application simultaneously with planting. Two new billet harvesters will also be procured in 2025, as well as more resources being allocated to upgrade the various factories.

Only last week, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said that with significant upgrades come greater expectations and has made it clear that the Government will be expecting greater performances from agencies such as GuySuCo.

Between 2020 and 2024, the Government invested $45 billion in the sugar industry, to revitalise the sector and make it a vital component of the country’s developmental plans.

With a focus on strengthening internal cooperation, the Government hopes to bring the sugar industry back to its former glory, contributing once again to the nation’s development and economic growth.

The focus has been on modernising operations, including the mechanisation of estates, with almost 40 per cent of the estates now automated.

Additionally, efforts have been made to recapitalise the industry by replacing broken infrastructure and systems to improve efficiency. However, despite these efforts.

During a recent interview, President Dr Irfaan Ali had made it clear that “heads will roll” if the first and second crop targets for GuySuCo are not met in 2025.

