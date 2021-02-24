Man, who threatened to kill wife, arrested with illegal gun

A man has been arrested and is expected to soon face charges after he was found to have in his possession an illegal gun and ammunition.

The man was found with the illegal items after police ranks on a mobile patrol responded to a report of domestic violence in Georgetown.

At around 23:45hrs on Monday, the party of police, upon receiving the report, arrived at the location.

Contact was then made with the 911 caller who told the ranks that her reputed husband threatened her with a firearm. The ranks contacted the suspect and a search conducted revealed a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off along with a magazine containing three live 9mm rounds.

The man was arrested and escorted to East La Penitence Police Station pending charges.