Man accused of threatening to bomb businesses in Guyana in Facebook post remanded

A Guyanese man who was residing in Venezuela and who is accused of threatening to bomb stores in Guyana in a Facebook post was today (Monday), slapped with a charge of inciting public terror at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The man, 23-year-old Shiam Wazir Nazir, who was at the time of the post living at Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), stood before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

He denied that between June 1-3 2018 at said Parika Backdam, with intent to cause public terror, wrote in a Facebook post “Essequibo belongs to Venezuela, I will bomb all of your stores one by one”.

Nazir, who works as a labourer and who returned to Guyana just six months ago, was remanded to prison in the interest of public safety.

He will next return on June 26 at Leonora Magistrate Court.

The Facebook post showed Nazir, holding a poster with the writing: “Venezuela belongs to us, is we own”.

Following the post, many fearful Guyanese who thought that the man was being serious called for him to be charged.

As such, he was arrested and charged with the said offence.

However, his uncle told INews that the defendant made the post as a joke.