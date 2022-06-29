Man who threatened President’s life arrested

The man who was captured on camera making a threat to end the life of President Dr Irfaan Ali has been arrested, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed.

The suspect, who was arrested last evening, has been identified as 35-year-old Marvin Richmond also known as “Wakie” of Sealey Street, Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Richmond allegedly made the threat to the president’s life amid violent protests on the ECD over the police killing of a fellow villager, 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, a father of one.

The threats were captured on a live broadcast being conducted by Opposition Parliamentarian Sherod Duncan.

“Investigators have so far confirmed that this individual was treated on several occasions by a psychiatrist,” the GPF explained.

During the live broadcast, the man looked into the camera and said “We will be killing the…President too.”

President Ali, weighing in on the situation yesterday, had expressed that the situation was “unacceptable”.

“It has been brought to my attention by a number of stakeholders about a video…in which a direct statement was made that ‘we will kill the president’…there was no condemnation by the one who was doing the live at that moment…this is also unacceptable in a democratic society…but I want to assure all the stakeholders that that is a separate issue and that must also be subjected to investigation,” President Ali had posited.