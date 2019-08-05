Man who tells court he uses cannabis as medicine granted bail  

A man who told the court that he uses cannabis for a medical condition was on Monday released on bail for a narcotics possession charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Twenty-one-year old, Keon Yhap of Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that on August 3, 2019 at Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, he had 22 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The facts of the matter which was presented by Prosecutor Adunni Inniss stated that at 11:45h, Police ranks attached to the Brickdam Police Station went to the location mentioned and carried out a search on the defendant.

During the search, Yhap was found to be in possession of 25 small transparent ziplock bags wrapped in a black plastic bag.

As such, he was arrested and taken to the police station, where the narcotics was weighed in his presence.

Yhap told the court that it was only 21 grams and that he uses it for a medical condition. The magistrate told the defendant to “stay out of trouble” and released him on $10,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to September 23.