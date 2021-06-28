Man who killed Parfaite Harmonie woman found dead

The 49-year-old man who allegedly stabbed to death his 26-year-old partner of La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), has been found dead.

Police said his body was found at the conservancy aback Canal Number One Polder, WBD. No other details were provided.

Omela Singh, a mother of three, was yesterday stabbed by the suspect during an argument at her home. She later died whilst receiving care at the hospital.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 12:30h, the man visited the woman at her home and shortly after an argument erupted between them.

During the argument, the man reportedly began to beat the woman; he also took a knife and stabbed her to the abdomen.

After committing the act, the man made good his escape.