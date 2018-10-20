Man who broke into EBE poultry farm killed by armed security guard

An unemployed youth who was before the courts on a charge of breaking and entering and larceny was on Saturday killed after he reportedly broke into a poultry farm located at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

The suspect identified as 22-year-old Jarrel Nobel of Tuschen, EBE died while receiving further treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to information reaching INews, around 04:30h an armed security guard on duty at a Service Station at Vergenoegen, EBE was alerted by the poultry farmer, who reportedly observed the intruder on his premises via CCTV cameras, that someone was seen in his yard.

The farm which is located in close proximity to the Service Station was also being secured by the guard.

He reportedly responded together with the poultry farmer.

When confronted, Nobel allegedly emerged from a room armed with a knife and attacked the guard who discharged two rounds which struck him.

The police who were earlier summoned, arrived and rushed the injured man to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the GPHC where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This publication was informed that the security guard is in custody assisting with the investigation, while the firearm, a licenced shotgun, was also lodged.