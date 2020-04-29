Man who breached curfew sentenced to an hour of standing

A man who breached the national COVID-19 curfew was sentenced to an hour of “standing and displaying the curfew notice” as punishment for the violation.

The announcement was made by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force, Jairam Ramlakhan.

The man, Romal Gardner, stood for an hour outside of the Diamond/Grove Police Station displaying the sign which read “I have breached the curfew. COVID-19 is deadly. Please stay indoors.”

The breach is in contravention of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures under Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145.