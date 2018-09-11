Man who allegedly attempted to rape 6-y-o brutally beaten in Sophia

An unidentified man was on Monday evening caught and brutally beaten by residents in Sophia, Greater Georgetown after he allegedly attempted to rape a 6-year-old girl in his house.

While details are still sketchy, a resident and eyewitness at the scene told INews that it is alleged that the man lured the young child into his home and was attempting to commit the unlawful act when the young girl began to scream.

Residents nearby responded to the child’s calls for help, in addition to her relatives.

Along with being beaten, this online publication was told that civilians attempted to cut the suspect’s genitals off.

Police are presently at the scene. Efforts made to contact the Police “A” Division Commander proved futile.

However, this publication understands that an investigation has been launched.

Below is a graphic image of the beaten suspect. Viewer discretion is advised.