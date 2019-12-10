Man who admitted to robbing Cop to spend 14 months behind bars

A 20-year-old mechanic, who was recently charged with robbing a cop at gun point, was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Levar Moore, a mechanic, of Lot 59, Leopold Street, Georgetown, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 9, 2019, at Princess Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun and in the company of others, he robbed Sherwin Thornhill of one motorcycle valued $270,000.

When the matter was called before Magistrate Annette Singh who was conducting the trial, Moore changed his plea to guilty. Hence, he was handed the sentence.

According to facts, on the day in question, the officer was seated on his parked motorcycle in front of the special constabulary headquarters talking to a female friend, when Moore and others approached him.

Moore then placed a firearm to the rank’s head and demanded him to hand over the motorcycle.

The victim, being fearful for his life, complied and the men made their good escape

The matter was then reported and the defendant was arrested by police at a roadblock.

He was then taken into custody and charged.