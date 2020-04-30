Man wanted for gold miner’s murder nabbed in Linden

Police have arrested the man who was wanted for the killing of gold miner; Deon Stoll, who was shot in front of the El Dorado Trading establishment at lot 63 DaSilva Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown, on October 14 2020.

The suspect; Leon Estwick, was arrested at a house in Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, early Thursday morning.

According to a police statement, the suspect’s 21 year-old male sibling was also arrested. An unlicensed pistol , four live ammunition and ten grams of suspected cannabis were found in their possession.

Stoll, 44; a gold dealer and businessman, along with his bodyguard, was attacked and shot by bandits who were reportedly trailing them in a motorcar. Stoll later succumbed to his injuries.

However, the gold miner had succeeded in returning fire at one of the gunmen, whose body was later found at Tucville, Georgetown.

Police Headquarters had said the suspected bandit, 18-year-old Olijah Chesney, was a serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).