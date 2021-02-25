Man wanted for murder of Tiger Bay resident surrenders

Osafo Grundall, 42, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, has surrendered to the police after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder of 27-year-old Dale Christopher of Tiger Bay, Georgetown.

Grundall surrendered at around 14:00hrs today that the Brickdam Police Station. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigations.

The murder reportedly occurred on Tuesday morning during a party at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown.

Reports are that Christopher had left home at about 01:15hrs in the company of a friend to attend the party. However, at about 06:00hrs, two to three loud explosions suspected to be gunshots were heard, causing the crowd of about 500 to disperse.

At the time of the shooting, the DJ and Selector were providing their services at the party but were later informed that someone was shot. As such, they reportedly stopped the party, packed up their equipment and left.

The Police stated that a taxi driver was passing along Mandela Avenue at the time when he was stopped by three males carrying the injured man, who was bleeding from a wound to the abdomen.

Christopher was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Upon examination, a single gunshot wound was seen at the centre of his abdomen. His body was taken to the hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.