Man wanted for murder of teacher nabbed in Berbice hotel

Days after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest in relation to the murder of his wife, Clarence Farley was arrested at a hotel in Berbice on Thursday.

Farley, called “Junior”, a 40-year-old mechanic of Lot 18 Crane Village, West Coast Demerara, was wanted for questioning into the death of 39-year-old Omega Ault, a teacher whose decomposing body was found in their home.

According to the Police Force, the suspect was arrested sometime around 19:50h on Thursday.

Reports are that police ranks, acting on information received, went to the hotel at Number 78 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, where Farley was seen and arrested.

“Farley was contacted in room number nine in the said hotel. He was told of the allegation, cautioned, and arrested. He was escorted to Springlands Police Station where he was placed in custody,” the Police said.

Ault’s decomposing body was found on Friday evening at the couple’s Crane Public Road home.

The discovery was made after the woman’s brother went to the house to check on her after failing to get in contact with her for two weeks.

The man told the police that after phone calls to his sister had gone unanswered, he went to her home to check on her. He related that he pushed open the front door to the house, and immediately got an unpleasant scent.

He then went into the front room of the house and saw the body of his sister lying motionlessly in a state of decomposition.

A post-mortem conducted on Monday revealed that the teacher died from brain haemorrhage and multiple traumas to the head.

It was reported that Ault and Farley, who lived with their three-year-old son, had been encountering “problems” in their marriage.

Police have said that about four days prior to the discovery of the woman’s body, Farley took their son to the victim’s sister in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and left the boy there, telling her that he was going into the backdam.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Farley on Saturday. The man’s car was found over the weekend in a lumberyard at Coverden, EBD.

A source had told this publication that Farley was contracted with the lumberyard and two Sundays ago, he parked his car at the business place at Coverden and used one of the company’s vehicles to travel into the interior.

On his way in, the vehicle reportedly encountered mechanical issues and the wanted man returned the following day to the office to get the parts to fix the problem. He left with the intention of securing the parts, but was not seen or heard from since at the office.