Man wanted for murder of Middle Road youth shot, arrested

The man who was wanted by police in relation to the murder of 23-year-old Navindra Samaroo was last evening shot and arrested by policemen on patrol duty in Georgetown.

Dwayne Castello, 27, of East Ruimveldt is being treated for his gunshot injury under guard at the GPHC.

Reports are that the patrol ranks, acting on information received, proceeded to Genip Lane, East Ruimveldt where they saw the suspect.

Castello, also known as “Top Cat”, upon seeing the cops, attempted to mount a motorcycle.

At this point, the officers had disembarked the vehicle when Castello pulled out a firearm and discharged several rounds in their direction.

As a result, the ranks took evasive action and one rank returned fire, hitting the wanted man on his left foot below his knee.

He was arrested and and searched; in his possession was a 9mm pistol with six live matching rounds in the magazine.

Samaroo, a sales representative, was shot and killed on July 23 during the course of a robbery at Middle Road, La Penitence.

On the day in question, Samaroo had visited the bank and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) to conduct the company’s business, after which, he went home to collect lunch.

However, on his way back to work, he was shot and killed.

Following the young man’s death, one person was arrested and is accused of being the mastermind behind the robbery and the man’s death. INews understands that the suspect was a close family friend.

According to reports, the suspect had information that Samaroo would have been transporting a large amount of cash.

But at the time of the robbery, Samaroo had no large quantity of cash in his possession.

Just a few days ago, family members of the victim had reiterated their calls for justice to prevail.