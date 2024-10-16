Man wanted for kidnapping at Giftland Mall

Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Okeemo Brumwell, a 29-year-old man who is linked to a kidnapping incident at the Giftland Mall.

It is reported by a 31-year-old Operations Supervisor attached to Aurora Gold Mining Inc. that on October 10, at about 12:30 hrs, he was held against his will at the Giftland Mall compound by three identifiable males, who took him to his home at Providence, East Bank Demerara where he was forced to hand over $9.5 million to them.

The police reviewed CCTV cameras as the investigation continues.

