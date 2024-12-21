Man, wanted for ECD murder, arrested in Berbice

A 27-year-old construction worker who is wanted for the fatal beating of a Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, man has been arrested by police in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to the police, the suspect, Ramlagan Mahadeo called Dado of Lot 154 Fourth Street, Martyrs Ville, Mon Repos, ECD, was reportedly attempting to leave the country illegally.

It was reported that Kenrick Hakim, a 50-year-old unemployed male of Lot 142 Fourth Street, Martyrs Village, Mon Repos, was severely beaten at his home by a male and female from the community. The incident occurred at about 15:00h on Wednesday.

The following day, Hakim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for the injuries he sustained from the assault. However, he died later that same day.

Police ranks from Regional Divisional 4C (East Coast Demerara), investigating the crime, arrested the female suspect shortly after the report was made.

Then at about 12:30h on Friday, ranks in Regional Divisional #6 acting on information received, arrested the male suspect, Ramlagan Mahadeo, at Lesbeholden Blackbush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

Both suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.

--- ---