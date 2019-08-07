Man wanted for “Diesel Boss” murder shot by cops

Thirty-six-year-old Marlon Badley, who is wanted by the police for murder, was on Sunday evening shot and injured after he pulled a gun on a team of Police ranks in the Stabroek Market Square.

The injured man of Morcut Square, East La Penitence and of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, was wanted for the murder of Reginald Atherley, who was gunned down during a robbery at his Guyhoc Park home.

Based on information received, a team of Police officers were on patrol duty at Stabroek Market Square when they observed Badley also called “Maley” walking on Cornhill Street. He was reportedly walking towards a route 32 minibus.

Two ranks, Detective Corporal Cosbert and Constable Harris, approached the wanted man and as they were in the process of arresting him, he allegedly whipped out a handgun from his crotch and pointed it at Harris.

As a result, Harris drew his service pistol – a 9mm Taurus – and discharged a round in Badley’s direction thus hitting him to the upper left leg. He reportedly fell onto the ground and was arrested.

A .32 Taurus pistol along with a magazine and eight live .32 rounds of ammunition were retrieved from the wanted man. He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and is presently under guard.

Atherly, popularly known as “Diesel Boss” and “Reggie”, of Lot G26 Guyhoc Park, East La Penitence, Georgetown, owned and operated a mechanic shop at his home.

It was reported that the father of five was shot multiple times at close range by two masked gunmen who invaded his home one morning.

The gunmen gained access to the home by removing louvred panes from the windows situated on the side of the house.

The man’s wife, Roxanne Crawford, had stated that she was awoken by voices of men inside the home, whom she soon realised had guns. She quickly raised an alarm and Atherly, who was on the bed with her, sprung up and rushed towards the men.

It was at this time that the mechanic was shot. After the shooting, Atherly was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.