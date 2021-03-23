Man wanted for attempted murder of NWD fisherman

Police are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted murder of 27-year-old Christoff Bridgemohan.

Bridgemohan, a fisherman of Kumaka Waterfront, North West District was on Monday seriously wounded by two male suspects who are also fishermen.

Bridgemohan received several chops about his body and was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital where he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Police said his condition remains serious but stable.

One of the suspects has been arrested. The second suspect remains in hiding.

Police said they are treating the matter as an attempted murder.

