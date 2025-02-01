Man wanted for abduction of Annandale woman found hiding under bed

Police on the East Bank of Demerara have arrested a man who was wanted for the abduction of a female in October last year.

Last week, police had issued a WANTED BULLETIN for Ronald Balgobin, a 31-year-old taxi driver from Linden, who is wanted for questioning into the alleged abduction of Basmattie ‘Penny’ Bassant, a 37-year-old housewife residing at Annandale, East Coast Demerara. The incident reportedly occurred on October 27, 2024, at approximately 10:00 hrs at Annandale.

Then at about 19:00hrs Friday evening, ranks from the Timehri Police Station acted on information received and went to Lot 1 Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, where a search was conducted for the wanted fugitive, who was found hiding under a bed.

Two other persons at the address were also arrested for the offence of Harbouring a Wanted Person.

