Man wanted for abduction arrested 9 months later

Nine months after the Police had issued a wanted bulletin for a Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway man for questioning in relation to abduction, he was arrested on Tuesday.

Miguel Mathurine, 25, of Kuru Kururu Squatting Area, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was wanted for the abduction of Jose Fraser which occurred on March 27, 2020, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In August of last year, Police had issued a wanted bulletin seeking the public’s assistance in capturing the man, but to no avail. It is now nine months later, and the Guyana Police Force has managed to apprehend the suspect.

Based on information received, Mathurine was arrested on Tuesday at around 03:00h during a Police operation in his village. At the time, the ranks were looking for drugs and ammunition.

According to the Regional Commander, Senior Superintendant Mahendra Siwnarine, upon seeing the Police, the man attempted to escape but the ranks gave chase and caught up with him. He was taken into custody.

“They were not looking for him but after he saw the Police, he run so they arrested him. While profiling him that was when they would have discovered who the person was,” the Commander added.

