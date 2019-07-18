Man wanted for 2015 murder of male sex worker

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for 38-year-old Kanand Ojha, who is wanted by questioning in relation to the murder of a male sex worker in 2015.

Noel Luther, 20, of Durban Street, Wortmanville was shot and killed by a man at Carmichael Street in the vicinity of the Bishops High School early on July 22, 2015.

Ojha’s last known address is listed as Lot 2 First Street, Meadow Bank, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

This is the second time the Force has issued a wanted bulletin for the man’s arrest.

After the incident in 2015, Police issued a wanted bulletin for the arrest of Ojha and another man, Ron Forde.

Forde was in 2017 sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the crime, after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Reports indicate that one of the men, who was a client of Luther, was not satisfied with the service he offered.

They returned to the scene to demand a refund when an argument ensued. One of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Luther to his chest.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Kanand Ojha is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Name: Kanand Ojha

Ethnic Origin: East Indian

Age: 38

Last Known Address: